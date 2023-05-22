Apple posts number of job listings seeking generative AI talent

Apple has recently posted at least a dozen job ads on its career page seeking experts in generative AI. Specifically, it’s looking for machine learning specialists “passionate about building extraordinary autonomous systems” in the field.

The job ads (some of which seem to cover the same role, or are calling for multiple applicants) first started appearing April 27, with the most recent of them getting published earlier this week… [M]ore third-party apps are bringing in generative AI elements — it was only yesterday that OpenAI released its own ChatGPT iOS app — and Apple is reportedly working on its own generative AI products, according to the WSJ. Hiring more generative AI experts could well be in aid of serving either, or both, of those ends. The openings are in teams that include Integrated System Experience, Input Experience NLP, Machine Learning R&D and the Technology Development Group located across San Diego, the Bay Area and Seattle… Apple being Apple, no doubt it will be looking to bring its own approach to the table. Much of the work that it’s been doing so far with, for example, visual AI technology has been focused on on-device processing and privacy and building developer tools in aid of that.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple CEO Tim Cook during the company’s May 4th conference call with analysts regarding generative AI:

As you know, we don’t comment on product roadmaps. I do think it’s very important to be deliberate and thoughtful in how you approach these things. And there’s a number of issues that need to be sorted, as is being talked about in a number of different places. But the potential is certainly very interesting. And we’ve obviously made enormous progress integrating AI and machine learning throughout our ecosystem and we weaved it into products and features for many years as you probably know. You can see that in things like fall detection and crash detection and ECG, these things are not only great features, they’re saving people’s lives out there. And so it’s absolutely remarkable. And so we are, we view AI as huge and we’ll continue weaving it in our products on a very thoughtful basis.

