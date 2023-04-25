Apple Watch expands ‘Track Detection’ feature to new countries, including France, Spain, and the Netherlands

This month, Apple Watch expanded its “Track Detection” to new countries, including France, Spain, and the Netherlands. While running track intervals, runners in those countries can now use the feature to accurately measure metrics, like pace and distance.

Abby Carney for Runner’s World:

Apple already launched track mode in the U.S. back in December, as well as in Australia, Germany, Canada, Italy, and the U.K. in February. The company will likely continue to expand this rollout to other countries. Track mode enables a more accurate GPS map, down to the exact lane you’re running in. When you fire up an “outdoor run,” the screen prompts you to select your lane, which results in more precise distance measurements. Apple’s track mode differs from that of other watch brands in that it uses Apple Maps data, whereas competitors use a learning algorithm to detect a running track. And an Apple Watch detects the moment you step onto a track, while other watches require running two laps before the device can pair with the surface.

MacDailyNews Take: With watchOS 9.2 and later, your Apple Watch automatically detects when you arrive at a track. When you start an Outdoor Run workout, your watch offers to start a Track workout.

Begin a Track workout

Open the Workout app on your Apple Watch. Tap Outdoor Run. If your Apple Watch detects that you’re at a track, you’re prompted to choose a lane. Tap Choose Lane, use the plus or minus button to choose a lane, then tap Confirm. If this is the first time you’ve performed a Track workout, choose a measurement unit (Miles or Meters), then tap Confirm. To change the measurement unit later, open the Settings app , go to Workout > Units of Measure, then choose a unit below Track Workouts.

If you leave a track during your workout, your Apple Watch displays an alert telling you so. Similarly, if you arrive at a track during an Outdoor Run workout, you’ll be prompted to choose your lane.

Turn on lap alerts

To receive an alert that shows your distance, time, and pace when completing a lap around the track, follow these steps.

Tap the More button next to Outdoor Run, then tap the Edit button next to any goal. Tap Alerts, turn the Digital Crown up, tap Track Lap, then turn on Lap Alert.

Adjust your lane during a workout

If you change lanes while you’re working out, swipe right on the watch face, tap Lane, then enter your new lane.

