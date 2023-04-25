iOS 17: Apple said to make changes to Lock Screen, Control Center, Apple Music, and App Library features

According to a Weibo post this week (from the same uses that revealed Apple would be launching the yellow iPhone 14), Apple’s iOS 17 will include new features and changes across the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The post lists several potential iOS 17 features: • Lock Screen font size options

• A button to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users

• Apple Music lyrics can be viewed on the Lock Screen

• Apple Music design changes with simplified interface

• App Library folders can be manually renamed

• Control Center design changes

• Flashlight brightness slider can be freely adjusted, like the volume slider None of the changes would be groundbreaking, but they would still be meaningful improvements.

MacDailyNews Take: iOS 17 is a “let’s take a breather” OS, focused on performance and stability which is just fine with us!

