Man pleads not guilty to murder charge, injuring 22 others in Massachusetts Apple store crash

A man who prosecutors allege drove his SUV into a Massachusetts Apple Store last November, killing one person and “seriously injuring” 22 others, pleaded not guilty Monday during an arraignment hearing.

Greg Norman for Fox News:

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, entered the plea weeks after he was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on counts of murder in the second degree and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation in relation to the death of 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of Wayne, New Jersey. Rein also pleaded not guilty to reckless operation of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA’s office.

“The indictments allege that Rein was behind the wheel and operating his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front glass window of the Apple Store,” the office said Monday. “Preliminarily, investigators found that during the five seconds before the crash Rein was accelerating the SUV up to 60 m.p.h. and there was no indication of brake usage during that time.” An attorney representing Rein previously told prosecutors in November that he had tried to brake but could not, as his foot “got stuck on the accelerator… As he explained, his foot got stuck on the accelerator — as he explained to me — between the accelerator pedals and the side,” the lawyer added. “He tried to move his foot and get it unstuck. He also tried to brake with his other foot while he was doing that, but he was unable to.”

MacDailyNews Take:

It's obviously past time to put bollards in front of every Apple location that is exposed to vehicle traffic. For example, Apple has since added protective bollards in front of Apple Evergreen Walk (Windsor, CT) which opened in 2014 without them. pic.twitter.com/K8473YeZPM — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) November 21, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.