Apple’s iPhone dominates the refurbished smartphone market worldwide

Apple’s coveted iPhone dominated the global refurbished smartphone market in 2022, capturing a remarkable 49% share.
Glen Cardoza for Counterpoint Research:
With the demand for refurbished smartphones continuing to grow across most geographies, the global secondary smartphone market grew 5% YoY in 2022, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Refurb Smartphone Tracker. The growth would have been more if not for the 17% decline in China’s refurbished smartphone sales. This was the steepest drop for the Chinese secondary market in years. A resurgence of COVID-19 and introduction of “COVID-Zero” policies were the major factors affecting business and demand in the country. India led the global refurbished smartphone market in 2022 with 19% YoY growth, followed closely by LATAM with 18% YoY growth.
In terms of brands, Apple’s global volumes grew 16% YoY in 2022, taking its secondary market share to over 49%. Apple is the fastest-growing brand in the used and refurbished sectors globally. This secondary market demand is affecting new iPhone sales and service revenues in many markets. Apple is a major contributor to the increasing refurbished share as compared to the new smartphone shipments in main markets. The supply crunch is mainly felt for iPhones in refurbished markets.
Samsung’s share decreased to 26% in 2022 from 28% in 2021. Within the secondary market, there was a small percentage shift of Android consumers to iOS in 2022, which affected Samsung refurbished sales. This trend will likely continue in 2023.
MacDailyNews Take: New or used, slowly, inexorably, the confused masses who’ve settled for wretched fragmandroid phones eventually graduate to real iPhones.
3 Comments
Maybe they’ll be willing to pay a little more for trade-ins this fall…
Used android phones? Based on their quality I imagine most are falling apart and left behind on software updates.
As long as you get the refurbished phone from Apple you are good. If you get it from a Carrier to buy or an insurance replacement you will be sorry. I got an insurance replacement and the only thing it was good for was a paper weight.