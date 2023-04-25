Apple plans AI-powered health coaching service and mood tracker

Apple is working on an artificial intelligence-powered health coaching service and new mood tracking technology, its latest effort to offer users enhanced health and wellness features, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The new coaching service — codenamed Quartz — is designed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits and help them sleep better, according to people with knowledge of the project. The idea is to use AI and data from an Apple Watch to make suggestions and create coaching programs tailored to specific users, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the initiatives haven’t been announced yet.

The Quartz initiative is reminiscent of LumiHealth, a wellness and coaching service Apple launched in partnership with the Singapore government in 2020. One difference is that the Singapore-based program could pay out monetary awards to users who stayed healthy, while Apple’s new in-house service will carry a monthly fee — like many of its other digital offerings. It will also be its own app.

The service is planned for next year, but could ultimately be canceled or postponed. The project is being driven by several Apple groups, including its health, Siri and AI teams, as well as its services division…

The initial version of the emotion tracker will let users log their mood, answer questions about their day and compare the results over time. But in the future, Apple is hoping the iPhone could use algorithms to determine a user’s mood via their speech, what words they’ve typed and other data on their devices.