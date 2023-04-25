Apple’s Find My app just found three secret, unreleased Macs

According to code discovered by Nicolás Álvarez in the configuration file inside Apple’s Find My app, there are three secret, unreleased Macs – most likely desktops – waiting to be released.

Carrie Marshall for T3:

Apple uses identifiers in its code to differentiate between different Mac models, and the new ones here are Mac14,8, Mac14,13 and Mac14,14. The current M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis are 14,3 and 14,12 respectively, and the code for the unreleased models overrides “separation monitoring” – which means they don’t need the same “you’ve left your MacBook Air in the coffee shop!” alerts that Mac laptops do.

Which new desktop Macs could Apple be making? We don’t know, and Apple isn’t helping: it used to label its Macs with descriptive titles such as “MacBookAir”, but now it’s just “Mac”.

That said, various rumours have predicted an updated Mac Pro for 2023, so that sounds like the most likely candidate… It’s possible that all three product identifiers relate to the same Mac in different configurations, or to two similar Macs and something completely different.