‘Ted Lasso’ actor Cristo Fernández joins cast of Apple’s ‘Acapulco’

Actor and former professional footballer for the Estudiantes Tecos Club of the Liga Premier de México Cristo Fernández, who plays the character of Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso, has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Acapulco for Season 3.

“Acapulco” season two picked up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane. Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.

Seasons one and two of “Acapulco” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Rosy Cordero for Deadline:

In Acapulco, Fernández will portray an artist and community organizer. Deadline exclusively announced the addition of Jaime Camil in the role of Alejandro for Season 3. Production on the 10-episode new season is currently underway. The cast also includes Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector), Carlos Corona (Esteban) and Regina Orozco (Lupe).

MacDailyNews Take: Fernández will obviously be an excellent addition to the cast of Acapulco.

As we wrote back in January, “We like, watch, and recommend Acapulco.”

