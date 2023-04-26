Apple Retail Store MixC Shenzhen opens April 28th in China

Apple today previewed Apple MixC Shenzhen, the second store in the city.

“We are very excited to open a beautiful new Apple Store in Shenzhen and deepen our connection with the local community,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, in a statement. “At Apple, we’re constantly innovating to deliver the best possible experience for our customers, and our incredible team members in Shenzhen can’t wait to welcome them when doors open on Friday.”

The new store features a Padang Light stone floor and a timber veneer-clad wall — sustainably and locally sourced within China — that maximizes visibility within the store.

Visitors can explore the latest Apple products and accessories, get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, and receive personal technical advice and Genius support. Apple MixC Shenzhen also has an Apple Pickup station, which blends together the best of online and in-store shopping experiences for customers in China. The dedicated area makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

Apple MixC Shenzhen will be an exciting space for customers to learn, create, and be inspired. Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalized experience, allowing customers to go further with their passions and the products they love. Programming will feature a powerful curation of Apple-led sessions across photography, videography, art and design, music, and coding.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple MixC Shenzhen is the 55th Apple Store location in the region, and the fourth store in the Guangdong province of China. Since Apple Holiday Plaza Shenzhen opened in 2012 — the first Apple Store in Shenzhen — the company says it’s welcomed 22 million visitors in Shenzhen. The new store has over 150 highly trained retail team members who collectively speak 10 languages, including Chinese, Cantonese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, and sign language. The store team will welcome its first customers on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

