Apple TV+ hosts world premiere for highly anticipated new drama ‘Silo,’ premiering May 5th

Tuesday at the Battersea Power Station in London, Apple TV+ celebrated the world premiere of its upcoming new drama “Silo.” Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, the 10-episode, hour-long series will debut globally with the first two episodes on Friday, May 5, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through June 30, on Apple TV+.

Red carpet attendees included ensemble cast members Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Tim Robbins and more, and executive producers Graham Yost, Morten Tyldum and Hugh Howey.

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

“Silo” is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios and based on the novels by Hugh Howey. The series is executive produced by Yost, Howey and Ferguson, alongside Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (“Defending Jacob,” “The Imitation Game”) who also directs the first three episodes, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 352 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll be there for this one!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.