Apple, Canal+ ink multi-year deal to deliver Apple TV+ at no extra cost to all subscribers

Apple and Canal+ have inked a multi-year deal that will deliver high quality Apple TV+ fare, at no extra cost, to all Canal+ subscribers in France, along with some other European territories.

Elsa Keslassy for Variety:

Under the pact, Apple TV+ will be available at no extra cost to Canal+ subs from April 20. Canal+ customers can seamlessly and easily access the films and series of Apple TV+ directly on their existing set-top box — with no separate app or subscription necessary. This is a multi-territory agreement for France, French speaking-Switzerland, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Speaking to Variety, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of services… emphasized the longevity of the multi-year alliance. “This is a true partnership. It’s not a promotion and it’s not a one-time thing. It’s a many-years thing and hopefully something that lasts for forever in my mind” said Cue.

[Maxime Saada, Canal+ chairman and CEO of Canal+ Group], meanwhile, said Apple was the “only brand” with whom Canal+ could consider a global deal. “Because throughout its history, Apple has revolutionized every product and service category it has chosen to enter. It has always become the number one… When Apple decided to develop television devices and launch Apple TV, it was the best-in-class experience… and with Apple TV+, they’ve applied these high standards and excellence to content and in just a few years it has become one of the world’s leading players in the industry.”

Saada also revealed that a number of Apple Original series will air on the Canal+ flagship channel, starting with “The Morning Show.”