In latest move away from China, Apple in talks to move MacBook assembly to Thailand

In its latest move to distance itself from CCP-controlled China, A￼pple is in talks with assemblers about moving MacBook production to Thailand.

lauly li for Nikkei Asia:

The Apple suppliers involved in the talks already have manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients and are discussing possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks, according to sources from three suppliers directly involved in the conversations with Apple. “Ideally, Apple asked us to set up facilities in Vietnam for MacBooks, following in the footsteps of other Apple suppliers, but we offered an alternative option of building the product at our Thailand plants, which still have a massive space that can be reserved for the client,” a senior executive at one of the suppliers told Nikkei Asia. “As MacBook assembly will begin in Vietnam first, we could support the components from our Thailand plants, too. … It will only take two to three days of logistics and custom clearance.” An executive at another supplier said his company is building new plants in Thailand for Apple, and construction of a new factory for MacBooks and other products will be completed this year.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple plans to move some MacBook assembly from China to Vietnam for the first time this year as the company continues its efforts to diversify away from China following the CCP’s failed “Zero COVID” lockdown insanity, rampant IP theft, and escalating tech tensions between the U.S. and China.

