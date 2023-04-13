Apple TV+ nominated for 4 Peabody Awards

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors today announced the 42 nominees for the following categories: Entertainment, Arts, Children’s/Youth, Podcast/Radio, Interactive & Immersive, and Public Service. Apple TV+ series received four nominations:

The Peabody Award nominees represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2022. The nominees were chosen by a unanimous vote of 17 jurors from over 1,200 entries from television, podcasts/radio and the web/digital in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service and interactive programming.

The Apple TV+ Peabody Award Nominations:

“Bad Sisters”

A delicious blend of dark comedy and thriller from creators Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect each other.

Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple (Apple TV+)

“Pachinko”

A sweeping American drama series based on Min Jin Lee’s 2017 novel, Pachinko starts with an intimate story about forbidden love but widens out to include epic journeys among America, Japan, and Korea, encompassing no less than war and peace, love and loss, and triumph and reckoning.

Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple (Apple TV+)

“Severance”

This bold, topical sci-fi thriller series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee at Lumon Industries, where employees have undergone a “severance” procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. But he soon discovers a darker conspiracy behind this cutting-edge experiment.

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple (Apple TV+)

“El Deafo”

El Deafo uses unique sound design to take viewers inside the experience of a young girl named Cece (voiced by Lexi Finigan, who is also deaf) as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero in this animated series based on the graphic novel by Cece Bell.

Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple TV+ (Apple TV+)

Of the 69 total nominations, PBS produced the most with 13, followed by HBO Max (6), Apple TV+ (4), Disney+ and FX (3 each), and ABC, Channel 4, Netflix, and VICE (2 each).

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to the casts and crews of “Bad Sisters,” “Pachinko,” “Severance,” and “El Deafo!”

MacDailyNews Note: The winners of the 83rd annual Peabody Awards will be announced on May 9 and then celebrated on Sunday, June 11 at a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. This will be Peabody’s first in-person ceremony since 2019, as well as the first time ever in its 83-year history that the awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles.

