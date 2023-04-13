Apple now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India in effort to reduce its reliance on China

Apple assembled more than $7 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal year, tripling production in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market after accelerating a belated move to diversify production reducing its reliance on CCP-controlled China.
Sankalp Phartiyal for Bloomberg News:
The US company now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India through expanding partners from Foxconn Technology Group to Pegatron Corp., people familiar with the matter said. That’s a significant leap for India, which accounted for an estimated 1% of the world’s iPhones in 2021.
Apple is exploring ways to reduce its reliance on China as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate… The world’s most valuable company struggled last year with chaos at Foxconn’s main “iPhone City” complex in Zhengzhou, which drove home vulnerabilities in Apple’s supply chain and forced it to cut output estimates.
Of the total production, Apple exported $5 billion of iPhones in the year ended March 2023, nearly four times as much as the previous period, the people said. Apple will likely try to manufacture the next iPhones in India at the same time as in China, sometime in the fall of 2023. If so, that will be the first time that iPhone assembly begins concurrently in the two countries. And if the aggressive expansion of its suppliers continues, Apple could assemble a quarter of all its iPhones in India by 2025.
MacDailyNews Take: Finally, China begins to reap what it has sown.
The “plan” seems to be: Work on finally diversifying production out of China while making it look to everyone (especially the CCP) like China is Apple’s No.1 partner and top priority until it isn’t. 🤞🏻 – MacDailyNews, April 5, 2023
See also: Tim Cook firmly latched Apple onto China’s CCP teat. What’s his plan for weaning it off? – November 2, 2022
3 Comments
7% is inconsequential. That number needs to be massively increased.
how about whatever percentage of sales are made in any country apple manufacturers that number of phones in that country? below a 1 million such sells made in the close geographical location.
This is awful. Tim Cook is a failure at operations. He has learned nothing. India just joined china and Russia in not using the US$ for trade. They are at best a backstabbing opportunist, and more likely a slightly less hostile s-hole than communist china and cook’s other ‘diversification’ play s-hole communist Vietnam.
He should diversify to Germany, to Mexico, to Brazil, but absolutely most importantly to some production in the United States. He’s a complete failure. Grossly incompetent not understanding business 101 concepts such as actual diversification of risk. Instead, he is strengthening countries hostile not just to America but to American companies. They resent and hate American companies at their core and only want American money and stolen IP. They do not want any genuine partnership.
Cook is grossly incompetent and needs to be fired for failing to diversify for so long, and now for doing it so poorly.