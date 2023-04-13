Apple now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India in effort to reduce its reliance on China

Apple assembled more than $7 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal year, tripling production in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market after accelerating a belated move to diversify production reducing its reliance on CCP-controlled China.

Sankalp Phartiyal for Bloomberg News:

The US company now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India through expanding partners from Foxconn Technology Group to Pegatron Corp., people familiar with the matter said. That’s a significant leap for India, which accounted for an estimated 1% of the world’s iPhones in 2021. Apple is exploring ways to reduce its reliance on China as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate… The world’s most valuable company struggled last year with chaos at Foxconn’s main “iPhone City” complex in Zhengzhou, which drove home vulnerabilities in Apple’s supply chain and forced it to cut output estimates. Of the total production, Apple exported $5 billion of iPhones in the year ended March 2023, nearly four times as much as the previous period, the people said. Apple will likely try to manufacture the next iPhones in India at the same time as in China, sometime in the fall of 2023. If so, that will be the first time that iPhone assembly begins concurrently in the two countries. And if the aggressive expansion of its suppliers continues, Apple could assemble a quarter of all its iPhones in India by 2025.

MacDailyNews Take: Finally, China begins to reap what it has sown.

The “plan” seems to be: Work on finally diversifying production out of China while making it look to everyone (especially the CCP) like China is Apple’s No.1 partner and top priority until it isn’t. 🤞🏻 – MacDailyNews, April 5, 2023

See also: Tim Cook firmly latched Apple onto China’s CCP teat. What’s his plan for weaning it off? – November 2, 2022

