Warner Bros. Discovery to kill HBO brand, rechristen HBO Max as ‘Max’

Say goodbye to the “HBO” in HBO Max as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will strip the HBO brand from the service’s name to rechristen it as just plain “Max.”

Felix Gillette for Bloomberg:

HBO is on the verge of outliving yet another existential challenge — its relatively brief and mostly awkward stint as a hyper-maximized, mass-prestigious streaming brand. Time to wave goodbye to the HBO in HBO Max. At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, David Zaslav, the chief executive officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., will reveal a bunch of changes to the company’s marquee subscription streaming service. Among other things, Zaslav will explain how the rebranded streamer will incorporate a large influx of relatively low-cost, reality programming from its newish corporate sibling Discovery and how it will be marketed. Most notably, roughly one year after completing the giant merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Zaslav will strip the HBO brand from the service’s name. According to multiple reports, HBO Max is expected to be re-christened Max.

MacDailyNews Take: HBO has had one of the worst branding efforts throughout recent years: HBO GO, HBO Now, HBO Max. Only Apple could rival HBO for confusing naming: Apple TV (hardware), Apple TV (app), Apple TV+ (service). Try explaining that the the average person – it’s fun! Apple will now be the undisputed King of Confusion Mountain™ as “Max” greatly simplifies things for Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service.

