iPhone 15 Pro models will not feature solid-state buttons due to ‘unresolved technical issues’ – Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports on Wednesday that Apple’s two iPhone 15 Pro models will not feature solid-state buttons, but instead revert to physical buttons due to “unresolved technical issues.”

Ming-Chi Kuo via Medium:

My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design.

1. Investors had anticipated that the new solid-state button design would increase suppliers’ revenues and profits; thus, this change is particularly unfavorable for Cirrus Logic (exclusive Controller IC supplier) and AAC Technologies (Taptic Engine supplier).

2. Luxshare ICT, another Taptic Engine supplier for solid-state buttons, will likely be less affected by this change due to its significantly larger operating scale vs. AAC Technologies.

5. The iPhone 15 Pro is currently in the EVT development stage, so there is still time to modify the design. In addition, removing the solid-state buttons and restoring physical buttons will simplify the development and testing process. Based on these factors, removing solid-state buttons should have a limited impact on the mass production schedule and shipments for Pro models.