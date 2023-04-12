Pixelmator Photo gets AI-powered selective adjustments and a new name: Photomator

A new update for Photomator (formerly Pixelmator Photo) is now available, bringing a ton of fantastic new features, changes, and improvements. To complete the makeover, version 2.3 also features a beautiful, refreshed design, but the biggest highlight of this update lies beyond the looks.

Pixelmator Team is excited to introduce an all-new and incredibly powerful selective adjustments feature that will completely change the way you edit photos in Photomator. From now on, you can easily select and edit specific areas of a photo using a variety of selections and masks, and even make selections automatically, using AI.]

AI-Powered Selective Adjustments

The new selective adjustments feature in Photomator makes it easier than ever to create stunning edits, with a whole new level of creative control and precision. You can now select specific areas of a photo you’d like to edit and only make changes to those selected areas. And, thanks to an AI-powered selection algorithm, you can select common elements in photos — people, backgrounds, and skies — automatically.

With a simple tap, the AI algorithm intelligently scans the photo, finds where the subject, background, or sky is, and make a precise selection of that area for you, so you can jump into making edits right away. For example, in landscape photos where the sky is too bright, you can select just the sky and reduce its brightness without making the entire photo darker.

Gradient, Color, and Brush Selections

In addition to making automatic selections, you can also work with customizable gradient masks, select areas based on their color, or simply paint over the areas you want to edit with a brush. You can create as many selections as you like in different parts of the photo and even combine multiple selections.

Linear and radial gradients

Create straight-line or elliptical transitions between edited and unedited areas of a photo. You can easily reposition or adjust the softness of the gradients using handy, on-image controls.

Color range selections

Adjust specific colors or entire color ranges in photos by selecting them using the eyedropper tool. Even in low-resolution or heavily compressed photos, you can enjoy especially smooth transitions between colors thanks to advanced image processing technologies (the same ones we used to create the Remove Color adjustment in Pixelmator Pro!).

Brush selections

Make especially precise selections in photos by painting over them with a brush. Easily customize the brush by adjusting its size, softness, and opacity. Also, if you accidentally paint over something you didn’t mean to select, you can always erase the selection by switching to the Erase mode.

Effortless Selection Editing

When you add selections to a photo, they will appear as individual layers in the Layers browser. This makes it really easy to keep track of your edits. You can turn these selection layers on and off, and find additional options for renaming, deleting, or rearranging them. In the Layers browser, you can also use blending modes to refine the selections, combine them, or create striking artistic effects. For example, you can automatically select the subject, sky, or background in a photo and then use a brush to paint over some extra details you want to include in the selection.

