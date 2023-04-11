Apple releases new macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 betas

Apple on Tuesday released a new round of operating system betas for Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV – macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5, respectively.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As of right now, there is no sign of a new iOS 16.5 beta for developers. Instead, the company has new betas for Apple TV, Apple Watch, and macOS Ventura users. Here are the details: • watchOS 9.5 beta 2, build number: 20T5538d

• tvOS 16.5 beta 2, build number: 20L5538d

• macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2, build number: 22F5037d

MacDailyNews Take: Happy testing, beta testers!

