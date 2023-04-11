Apple TV+ global hit murder mystery comedy ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 premieres July 12th

Apple TV+ today announced that its broadly acclaimed and global hit murder mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty,” from Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, is set to return for season two on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Told through new and popular film genres, the 10-episode second season will premiere on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 6, 2023.

Created by Miller, each episode of “The Afterparty” is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao return for season two, which will introduce a new case, new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

“The Afterparty” is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal. Season two is co-showrun by Miller, and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King, and both serve as executive producers. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 348 wins and 1,440 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: We watched the first season. Not bad. We’ll be there for season two this summer.

