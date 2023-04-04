Apple to make small number of ‘job cuts’ in corporate retail teams

Apple is eliminating a small number of jobs within its corporate retail teams, positioning the move as a streamlining effort, rather than layoffs, Bloomberg News reports citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

“Job cuts” is Bloomberg News‘ headline characterization.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company is shedding positions in what it calls its development and preservation teams, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced. Those groups are responsible for the construction and upkeep of Apple retail stores and other facilities around the world.

While the number of positions being eliminated couldn’t be ascertained and is likely very small, the move represents a new step for the world’s most valuable company, whose peers have been slashing their ranks in the face of a shaky economy and sluggish consumer spending.

It told employees that the changes were designed to improve upkeep of stores globally and that the company will provide support to affected workers… Apple told employees in those groups that they would have the ability to reapply for a number of roles similar to their prior jobs. Those who don’t take a new role will get as much as four months of pay, the people said.