Apple reportedly halted M2 chip production in January and February likely due to low MacBook demand

Apple halted production of its M2 Series SoCs used in MacBooks from January to February “likely caused by the low demand for MacBooks,” TheElec reports Monday.
While production of the chips resumed in March after the full halt, production volume has dropped by half compared to a year ago, sources said.
This is the first time that the iPhone maker has halted production of its chips __ which it calls Apple Silicon.
From January to February, Taiwan’s TSMC, Apple’s contract chip producer, didn’t send any of its finished 5-nanometer M2 wafers to packaging and testing companies to be cut and assembled as finished chips, sources said.
This can only happen if Cupertino requests it and is likely caused by the low demand for MacBooks, which use the chips, they added.
MacDailyNews Take: As CEO Cook said to close out the company’s Q123 conference call in February regarding the Macintosh:
We have low share, and we have a competitive advantage with Apple silicon. And so strategically, I think we’re well-positioned in the market, albeit I think it will be a little rough in the short term.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
1 Comment
It pains me to say this but the M2 has fallen behind both AMD Ryzen 7950X and Intel Core i9 13900K. Threw in a Nividia GPU and the AMD/Intel combo crushes the M2 in terms of performance. Apple silicon up to this point has a lot of innovation but the reality is the design of Apple’s current silicon is optimized for mobile power usage and heat management thus it’s a great design for mobile use; laptop or iPad. But for many professional uses in terms of raw speed it’s a few years behind windows options and falling behind.
What apple needs to do is design professional workstation CPUs and adopt Nvidia GPUs. Loose the on chip GPUs and give us up to 96 cores at a high clock rate. Apples heat management designs would allow them to push the performance envelope. But a dedicated workstation chip would lower profit margins so the chance of Apple actual pros what they need is DOA.