Apple reportedly halted M2 chip production in January and February likely due to low MacBook demand

Apple halted production of its M2 Series SoCs used in MacBooks from January to February “likely caused by the low demand for MacBooks,” TheElec reports Monday.

JY Han for TheElec:

While production of the chips resumed in March after the full halt, production volume has dropped by half compared to a year ago, sources said. This is the first time that the iPhone maker has halted production of its chips __ which it calls Apple Silicon. From January to February, Taiwan’s TSMC, Apple’s contract chip producer, didn’t send any of its finished 5-nanometer M2 wafers to packaging and testing companies to be cut and assembled as finished chips, sources said. This can only happen if Cupertino requests it and is likely caused by the low demand for MacBooks, which use the chips, they added.

MacDailyNews Take: As CEO Cook said to close out the company’s Q123 conference call in February regarding the Macintosh:

We have low share, and we have a competitive advantage with Apple silicon. And so strategically, I think we’re well-positioned in the market, albeit I think it will be a little rough in the short term.

