Apple’s Weather app not working for users worldwide

Many users worldwide are currently experiencing issues with Apple’s Weather App. Users attempting to connect on an iPhone are reporting a lack of data, but those using an Apple Watch do not seem to be affected.
Apple’s Weather App is pre-installed on all iPhones and Apple Watches, and it is also included in iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura for both the iPad and Mac.
MacDailyNews Note: According to Apple’s System Status page, “Some users are affected. This service may be slow or unavailable.” All other Apple apps and services show a green status.
9 Comments
I’ve been having issues with it ever since I did the latest IOS update.
I constantly have issues with the radar map. Most of the time it does not work.
Apple…… Should have left dark sky alone!!!
Just had a blizzard here in Minnesota so no big deal….
Ive been having trouble on and off with the weather app for years. It did start getting worse with the redesign a while ago.
But, yes, it is now broken as much as it works.
Climate Change!
Ra sis ‘em.
LOL!
Hackers are executing a protest for the throngs of users that can’t believe Dark Sky was replaced with generic pap.
Enjoying nice weather here so whatever Apple is doing — keep it up!