Apple’s Weather app not working for users worldwide

Many users worldwide are currently experiencing issues with Apple’s Weather App. Users attempting to connect on an iPhone are reporting a lack of data, but those using an Apple Watch do not seem to be affected.

Apple’s Weather App is pre-installed on all iPhones and Apple Watches, and it is also included in iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura for both the iPad and Mac.

MacDailyNews Note: According to Apple’s System Status page, “Some users are affected. This service may be slow or unavailable.” All other Apple apps and services show a green status.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.