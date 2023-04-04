Texas man tracks stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspected thief

A San Antonio, Texas man is not expected to face charges after his car was stolen and a confrontation with the suspected thief aided by an Apple AirTag item tracker ended in fatal gunfire on Wednesday, March 29, police said.

Katy Barber for mySanAntonio.com:

The man’s vehicle was stolen from his Northside home on Wednesday afternoon, police said. But by using an Apple AirTag, he was able to track his truck down to a shopping center on the Southeast Side in the 3200 block of Southeast Military Drive.

SAPD spokesperson Nick Soliz said the man called police to report his vehicle as stolen, but did not wait for police to arrive before attempting to confront the suspected car thief around 4 p.m.

Police said the man saw his truck in the parking lot, walked up to the stolen vehicle in an attempt to confront the person inside, and some sort of disagreement ensued. Soliz said he could not confirm if the man and the suspected thief argued, but said the car theft victim told police he believed the suspected thief pulled out a gun which prompted “a firefight.”

The suspected thief, another man, was shot and pronounced dead, Soliz said. His identity has not been released.