macOS 13.3 due soon with fix for SMB network file sharing issue

Apple’s upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 update is coming as soon as next week with a fix for network file sharing via SMB issues.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Several users who were affected by the issue have noted that network file sharing is functional again as of the third beta of macOS venture 13.3 and later, with one user saying that Apple confirmed a fix was implemented. macOS 13.3 is in the final stages of beta testing and is expected to be publicly released as soon as next week.

MacDailyNews Note: To enable File Sharing in macOS: System Settings > General > Sharing and toggle File Sharing on.

