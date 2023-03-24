macOS 13.3 due soon with fix for SMB network file sharing issue

No Comments

Apple’s upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 update is coming as soon as next week with a fix for network file sharing via SMB issues.

Unveiled at WWDC22, macOS Ventura makes the Mac experience better than ever.
macOS Ventura

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Several users who were affected by the issue have noted that network file sharing is functional again as of the third beta of macOS venture 13.3 and later, with one user saying that Apple confirmed a fix was implemented.

macOS 13.3 is in the final stages of beta testing and is expected to be publicly released as soon as next week.

MacDailyNews Note: To enable File Sharing in macOS: System Settings > General > Sharing and toggle File Sharing on.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , ,