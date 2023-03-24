Amid tensions, Apple CEO Tim Cook one of few American execs expected to attend China investment conference

Apple CEO Tim Cook is attending a Chinese business forum in Beijing this weekend, one of the few American business leaders slated to make an appearance, amid tensions between Apple’s home country and CCP-controlled China.

Timothy Nerozzi for FOXBusiness:

This year marks the forum’s return after the COVID-19 pandemic and presents an opportunity for Western business leaders to enjoy face time with high-ranking Chinese officials.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will also be in attendance, as well as the founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, according to reports.

