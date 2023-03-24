iPhone 15 said to integrate proximity sensor into the Dynamic Island

Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the entire iPhone 15 lineup including moving the iPhone’s proximity sensor into the Dynamic Island.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

IQE is set to replace Landmark as the exclusive supplier of epi-wafer for proximity sensors in the iPhone 15 series. While all iPhone 15 models adopt a similar Dynamic Island design as the iPhone 14 Pro, the difference lies in the placement of the proximity sensor. In the iPhone 14 Pro, the proximity sensor is located under the display (outside the dynamic island). Conversely, in the iPhone 15 series, the proximity sensor is situated within the dynamic island, with almost no change to the Dynamic Island area. Due to this change, Finisar (acquired by Coherent/II-VI) will shift to offering 940nm wavelength proximity sensors (compared to 1380nm for the iPhone 14 Pro), and the upstream epi-wafer supplier will transition to IQE.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The primary purpose of the proximity sensor is to shut off the screen when a user holds their phone up to their ear. It also plays a role in optimizing the Always-On Display of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Leaker Unknownz21 on Twitter corroborated this change in a separate post on Twitter, saying that the change applies to the both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. This is apparently codenamed “Sphinx” and part of the “Single Pearl Module.” …Apple refers to Face ID as [Pearl].

MacDailyNews Take: The proximity sensor’s proximity to the Dynamic Island will soon be absolute.

