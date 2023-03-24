Kuo: Apple preps USB-C AirPods Pro with ‘no plans’ for USB-C entry-level AirPods

In response to a tweet by Twitter user @aaronp613 that “iOS 16.4 references new AirPods with the model number A3048 and a new AirPods case with the model number A2968,” TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that while he expects Apple to release a USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, the company currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the entry-level AirPods.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.

MacDailyNews Take: Expect the entry-level AirPods to get a USB-C charging case with the release of the fourth-generation model. As for when that might be, here are the previous AirPods release dates:

• 1st generation: December 13, 2016

• 2nd generation: March 20, 2019

• 3rd generation: October 26, 2021

