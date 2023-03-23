Apple TV+ unveils first look at new comedy series ‘Platonic’ starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen; premieres globally May 24th

Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and a first look at “Platonic,” the upcoming 10-episode comedy series starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen and co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The half-hour comedy is set to make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. The ensemble cast also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez.

“Platonic” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.

The series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Byrne who also stars in the critically hailed the Apple Original series “Physical,” which is set to debut its third season later this year. Rogen is also set to star in an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Apple TV+ that he will write, direct and executive produce alongside Evan Goldberg. It will join a growing offering of hit and award-winning comedy series on Apple TV+ including Emmy Award-winner “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Schmigadoon!,” “The Afterparty,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Bad Sisters,” “Trying,” “Mythic Quest” and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 348 wins and 1,421 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.