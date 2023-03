Apple TV+ releases trailer for ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’ docuseries premiering April 7th

Apple TV+ today released the official trailer for “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker,” the new two-part documentary event from Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney (“Taxi to the Dark Side,” “Enron,” “The Armstrong Lie,” “Going Clear”) and Oscar-winning producer John Battsek (“One Day in September,” “Searching for Sugar Man,” “The Rescue, “The Deepest Breath”) will premiere globally on April 7, 2023. The docuseries explores every aspect of the man who became a tennis sensation after winning The Wimbledon Championships at the age of just 17, going on to win 49 career titles, including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal, as well as his high-profile, sometimes tumultuous personal life.

The filmmakers had special access to Becker for more than three years, until late April 2022, when he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for hiding assets and loans to avoid paying his debts. “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” features a series of personal interviews with Becker, including an exclusive conversation with the champion the week of his sentencing, alongside members of his immediate family and tennis stars, including John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.

Written and directed by Alex Gibney, the series is a co-production between Battsek’s Ventureland and Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, in association with Lorton Entertainment, whose projects also include Asif Kapadia’s BAFTA Award-nominated “Diego Maradona” and Matt Smith’s recent documentary “Rooney,” on English football great Wayne Rooney. “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” is produced by Battsek and Gibney with producers George Chignell and Erin Edeiken. Executive producers are Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Kerstin Emhoff, Andrew Ruhemann, Julian Bird, Duncan Ford and Ed Barratt.

The series joins Apple’s expanding offering of nonfiction programming featuring the behind-the-scenes stories of the biggest names in sports, including “Real Madrid: Until The End,” which goes behind the scenes with the iconic football club for a look at their astonishing 2021–2022 season; “Monster Factory,” following amateur wrestlers dreaming of going pro; “Make or Break,” a docuseries with the World Surf League; “Super League,” documenting the high stakes battle for the future of European football; the acclaimed Emmy Award nominated four-part documentary event series “They Call Me Magic,” chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson; and “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” about basketball sensation Makur Maker. Upcoming projects include a feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; documentary film “Underrated,” featuring NBA legend Stephen Curry; and “The Dynasty,” a documentary series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

