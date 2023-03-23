Apple increases number of ‘Apple Car’ test drivers for its autonomous fleet

According to the California DMV, where you can see “good enough for government work” exemplified on a daily basis, Apple has increased the number of drivers for its autonomous vehicles from 196 to 201 since January 2023.
Apple has kept its fleet size steady at 67.
The driverless program is still progressing slowly in California. Apple still has not applied for a driverless permit.
The reported collisions for autonomous vehicles being tested in California include even the most minor incidents and must be reported even if the car was in manual driving mode.
Since January 13, 2023:
• Waymo has added 6 new collisions.
• Cruise added 3.
• Zoox added 5.
• Apple and WeRide both added 1.
Apple’s latest collision on February 21, 2023 was not particularly interesting:
“On February 21st, a test vehicle operating in manual driving mode was making a u-turn from Westbound to Eastbound Homestead Road at the intersection with Kennewick Drive in Sunnyvale when the right front tire and rim made contact with the curb. No injuries were reported and law enforcement was not called to the scene. The test vehicle sustained damage to the right front rim.”
MacDailyNews Take: Increasing drivers and holding steady on vehicles is better than decreasing, we guess.
Will they have to come in to work or will they be able to work from home? 🙂
The largest waste of money in the history of corporate America.
Yes, huge waste of money. Billions of dollars spent since 2014 and nothing shipped. For that kind of money, Tesla is so far ahead — Apple could do better bringing back the e-computer program for schools. Design a lower cost E-Air equivalent laptop to compete with chrome books. Either charge parents a nominal fee or better yet, the world’s richest corporation do something substantial to change the world with immediate measured analytics. Unlike the green initiatives for a couple dozen buildings that do next to zero, corporate virtue signaling symbolism points aside, immeasurable for impact. That would be, simply give a free eComputer to every student in the U.S. The greatest corporate humanity move in history with a built in tax write off, REAL CHANGE. Just looked it up estimated 49.2 million students in K1-K12 U.S. schools in 2023. Contrast student numbers with 72 million iPhones were shipped during the fourth quarter of 2022, and Apple shipped 240 million iPhones in 2021 alone. No brainer, Apple.