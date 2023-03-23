What’s coming in Apple’s iOS 17?

Apple will be unveiling iOS 17 operating system for iPhones at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June and the rumor mill is pretty light this year, with WWDC just a few months away.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Whereas Apple hardware products leak months – or even years – ahead of time, software leaks are less common. This is because most hardware leaks come from Apple’s massive supply chain, rather than from inside Apple itself. The company is able to keep software leaks to a minimum because only a small number of people inside Apple actually have knowledge of the company’s plans. With that being said, the “big picture” of iOS 17 this year appears to be that it will be a relatively modest update in terms of new features. Most notably, Bloomberg has reported that iOS 17 (and Apple’s other software platforms) is taking a backseat as the company focuses on the development of its AR/VR headset. The headset could also be announced at WWDC and marks Apple’s first major new hardware and software platform since the Apple Watch.

MacDailyNews Take: We’d be perfectly happy to see a “clean up” year for iOS with bugs squashed, UI touchups, and code optimization.

