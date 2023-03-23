The best laptop of 2023 is Apple’s MacBook Air – The Verge

The Verge’s pick for the best laptop of 2023 is Apple’s MacBook Air. Calling it “a device that does just about everything right,” The Verge says the MacBook Air “is a great pick for productivity, browsing, and even light gaming.”

Monica Chin for The Verge:

Our current pick for the best laptop of 2023 is the MacBook Air…

The M2 processor inside isn’t as fast or powerful as the M1 Pro or M1 Max you get in the larger (and more expensive) MacBook Pro models, but it’s still mighty fast. In our testing, it was able to handle intense office workloads with little to no heat or slowdown. Given how thin and light this device is, it delivers a combination of power and portability that you’ll be hard-pressed to find in many other machines out there.

The M2 Air didn’t give us quite as much battery life as the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook did in our rundown testing, but we would still expect it to last most people a full day of continuous use.

Apple is continuing to sell the M1 MacBook Air, which was released in 2020. If the M2 MacBook Air is out of your price range, we recommend that you consider the M1 model…