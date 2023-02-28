Apple seeds developers with second betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4

Coming two weeks after the launch of the first betas, Apple on Tuesday seeded the second betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 updates to developers.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Registered developers are able to download the iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 updates over-the-air after installing the appropriate profile from the Developer Center. Going forward, beta updates will not require a profile and will instead be done directly on device through an Apple ID linked to a developer account. iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 add new emoji characters… Safari Web Push notifications have been added on the iPhone and iPad, and you can receive them from websites that have been added to the Home Screen on your device… Third-party browsers like Chrome are now able to let users add websites and websites to the ‌Home Screen‌, and Apple has reintroduced the HomeKit architecture upgrade.

MacDailyNews Take: Safari Web Push Notifications are a big deal that frees sites (such as ours; where web app would work just as well or better) from having to build and maintain an iOS/iPadOS app just to be able to serve push notifications. This change will arrive with iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 for the iPhone and iPad, respectively. The public release will likely roll out to users within weeks.

