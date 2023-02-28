Apple TV+ announces new documentary series ‘Real Madrid: Until The End,’ introduced by David Beckham, to premiere March 10th

Apple TV+ today announced the new sports documentary series “Real Madrid: Until The End,” to premiere globally on March 10, 2023. Introduced by David Beckham, “Real Madrid: Until The End” is a three-part series that steps onto the field and, for the first time ever, goes behind the scenes with the iconic football club for a look at their astonishing 2021–2022 season, filled with dramatic come-from-behind victories and no shortage of on-field heroics from both veterans and newcomers alike. Fueled by their fervent fans, they defy the odds and skeptics on their way to one of the most memorable finishes in football history, culminating in a record 14th Champions League title.

The series is produced by WAKAI executive producers David Quintana, Virginia Acero, Camila Rodríguez Bohórquez, Jorge Cabrera and Real Madrid C.F.

The series is produced by This is Real A.I.E in association with WAKAI and Real Madrid C.F. Executive producers are David Quintana, Virginia Acero, Camila Rodríguez Bohórquez and Jorge Cabrera. Supervising producers are François Guerin and Sara Morales.

The series will join Apple’s expanding offering of nonfiction programming featuring the behind-the-scenes stories of the biggest names in sports, including “Make or Break,” a docuseries with the World Surf League; “Super League,” documenting the high stakes battle for the future of European football; the acclaimed Emmy Award nominated four-part documentary event series “They Call Me Magic,” chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson; and “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” about basketball sensation Makur Maker. Upcoming projects include a feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; the documentary film “Underrated,” featuring NBA legend Stephen Curry; and “The Dynasty,” a documentary series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 335 wins and 1,406 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

