Collection of over 500 Apple computers and accessories up for auction

Over 500 Apple computers and related accessories are being auctioned off next month online and in Beverley Hills, California.

Scharon Harding for Ars Technica:

The auction will feature numerous products dating from 1977 to 2008, including Macintosh systems from the ’80s, more modern machines like the 2001 iMac G3, and old-school accessories like RH Electronics’ Mac N’ Frost external fan and surge protector. Auction house Julien’s Auctions has dabbled in Apple auctions before. Sadly, that includes the auction of Steve Jobs’ Birkenstocks for a disturbing $218,750. Its upcoming auction, announced last week and spotted by sites like PetaPixel, features classic Apple items accrued by Swiss collector Hanspeter Luzi… Luzi reportedly became a volunteer IT manager for schools, where he’d buy off unwanted vintage computers and parts. The auction house said Luzi died in 2015, and his family decided to auction his collection of Apple products. One of the most notable items listed is a 1983 Lisa. Not surprisingly, it has the most expensive price estimate of the bunch, at $10,000 to $20,000. Although, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the vintage computer sell for more.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s also a Macintosh 128K which is expected to sell for at least $200 – $300 according to the auction house’s estimate. We have a few of those original Mac units in storage (and one on a desk that we fire up from time to time). We’ll keep holding onto those for awhile longer!

