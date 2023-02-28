Apple Music Classical app imminent

The Apple Music Classical app based on Apple’s acquisition of the classical music service Primephonic looks like it may finally be ready to launch soon based on new mentions of “‌Apple Music‌ Classical” found in the iOS 16.4 beta code.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Code in the beta suggests that listening to ‌Apple Music‌ Classical will require users to have the standard ‌Apple Music‌ app installed. “To listen in ‌Apple Music‌ Classical, you’ll need to install ‌Apple Music‌,” reads a line in the MusicKit framework. As of right now, there is no sign of an ‌Apple Music‌ Classical app in iOS 16.4, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t come in a later beta or with the iOS 16.4 launch. Apple initially said in 2021 that ‌Apple Music‌ Classical would be introduced “next year,” aka, 2022, but that did not happen.

MacDailyNews Take: This one has been a long time coming as evidenced by:

Upcoming ‘Apple Classical’ music app looks imminent – April 6, 2022

