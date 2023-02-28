Apple Music Classical app imminent

The Apple Music Classical app based on Apple’s acquisition of the classical music service Primephonic looks like it may finally be ready to launch soon based on new mentions of “Apple Music Classical” found in the iOS 16.4 beta code.
Code in the beta suggests that listening to Apple Music Classical will require users to have the standard Apple Music app installed. “To listen in Apple Music Classical, you’ll need to install Apple Music,” reads a line in the MusicKit framework.
As of right now, there is no sign of an Apple Music Classical app in iOS 16.4, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t come in a later beta or with the iOS 16.4 launch.
Apple initially said in 2021 that Apple Music Classical would be introduced “next year,” aka, 2022, but that did not happen.
MacDailyNews Take: This one has been a long time coming as evidenced by:
Upcoming ‘Apple Classical’ music app looks imminent – April 6, 2022
2 Comments
And yet I JUST got ROON Arc setup for when I travel….on an AirPort Extreme no less!!
It is so obvious to lovers of classical music that this category in Apple Music is frustratingly inadequate. It will be refreshing to have a version that understands the completely different way that classical music is organized and cataloged. We sure hope the long wait will have been worth it. It would also be nice if Apple would re-write the decade long pile of tangled spaghetti code the comprises Apple Music, Siri and Home Kit. The interoperability of this frustrating trio is unbelievably unstable and buggy. Last item on our wish list is a high-end “whole house” subwoofer and adjustable (tunable) crossover system that will work with a flock of Home Pods and provide the 3 octaves currently missing from the bottom end (with clean, linear capability to 10-20 Hz). Apple – make it, and you will sell more than you would ever imagine! We’ll keep our fingers crossed on this wish list.!