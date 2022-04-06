Upcoming ‘Apple Classical’ music app looks imminent

The upcoming “Apple Classical” app based on Apple’s Primephonic acquisition could soon launch on Mac, iPhone, and iPad in macOS 12.4, iOS 15.5, and iPadOS 15.5.

Christian Zibreg for iDownloadBlog:

Work on a classical music experience that should be an integral part of the stock Music app seems to be wrapping up. Yesterday, Apple seeded the first developer betas of iOS 15.5 and other OS updates. MacRumors has now discovered multiple code strings which strongly suggest that a new classical music app from Apple could be nearing launch. According to the publication, the Music app’s code includes previously missing strings such as “Open in Apple Classical” and “Open this in the new app designed for classical music.” References to “Apple Classical” were discovered earlier in the code of the official Apple Music app for Android. It’s the biggest clue yet that the tentatively named “Apple Classical” music app could be launching soon.

MacDailyNews Note: macOS 12.4, iOS 15.5, and iPadOS 15.5 will most likely be released to the public in May.

