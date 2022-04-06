8.2 million U.S. customers impacted in Cash App data breach

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 4, Block — formerly known as Square — has confirmed a data breach involving a former employee who downloaded reports from Cash App that contained some U.S. customer information.

Carly Page for TechCrunch:

“While this employee had regular access to these reports as part of their past job responsibilities, in this instance these reports were accessed without permission after their employment ended,” the filing reads. Block refused to answer our questions about why a former employee still had access to this data, and for how long they retained access after their employment at the company had ended.

The information in the reports included users’ full names and brokerage account numbers, and for some customers the accessed data also included brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings, and stock trading activity for one trading day.

The San Francisco-based company declined to say how many Cash App customers were impacted by the breach but said it’s contacting approximately 8.2 million current and former customers about the incident.