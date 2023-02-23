Rolling Stone: Apple Fitness+ is rare service that works for almost every type of fitness workout

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built around Apple Watch (even though it no longer requires it), is designed to make fitness welcoming and inclusive to all with myriad workouts that help users build confidence working out, no matter their fitness level, whether they’re just starting out, trying something new, already experts, or just getting back into exercise for the first time in awhile.

Nishka Dhawan for Rolling Stone:

There are a wide variety of workout apps out there, including apps specifically made for yoga or HIIT. But rarely is there an app that we think works for almost every type of fitness workout, whether that’s dance, pilates, core or cycling. Apple Fitness+ is one such app… While previously the app had to be subscribed to through an Apple Watch, the new Fitness+ can easily be subscribed to through your iPhone. Then, you can use Fitness+ on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. That said, to track your heart rate and get a more accurate estimate of calories lost, we definitely suggest pairing the app with an Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ features 12 different kinds of workouts, including meditation and cooldowns. There are workouts geared towards both beginners and experts, and activities designed with workaholics in mind as well. You can choose between full-length 50-minute workouts or stick to five to 20-minute workouts. Apple Fitness+ is the best workout companion app for beginners and experts alike.

MacDailyNews Take: We use and recommend Apple Fitness+.

Apple Watch is still the best way to fully partake in Apple Fitness+, so making it optional will bring more into the Fitness+ fold, where they will rather quickly want to buy their first Apple Watch – a win-win for Apple! – MacDailyNews, October 28, 2022

