iOS 16.5 now in testing; slew of previously-announced features await release

Apple is intensifying internal testing of iOS 16.5 this month, according to mounting evidence of the update in our website’s analytics logs.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

iOS 16.5 will likely be one of the last notable updates before Apple announces iOS 17 at WWDC in June. It’s unclear what features will be introduced with iOS 16.5, but the wait continues for some previously-announced features, including the Apple Card savings account, Apple Music Classical app, and iMessage Contact Key Verification security option. Apple Pay Later is also coming soon, but is expected to be enabled with a server-side update.

MacDailyNews Take: Announced last October, as Apple Card users we want to finally be able to automatically deposit our Daily Cash into a new high-yield Savings accounts with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements! Hopefully, iOS 16.5 will finally deliver these new high-yield Savings accounts from Goldman Sachs.

