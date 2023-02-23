New Apple TV+ series ‘Hello, Tomorrow!’ offers its own compelling, quirky universe

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Michael Starr for The New York Post:

The new Apple TV+ series, starring Billy Crudup as a fast-talking salesman with secrets, unfolds in a weird, hybrid world mixing 1950s attitudes, clothing and lifestyles with a quasi-steampunk futuristic flavor. It’s a world in which sandwiches cost 40 cents, people tool around in tail-finned, flying cars; robots do everything from walking the dog to delivering mail to crooning at swank soriees; and there are black-and-white video telephone calls and holograms programmed with punch cards. That places “Hello, Tomorrow!” in its own quirky universe of time and space: it could be a futuristic version of Eisenhower-era America or in the future from now. Who knows? It’s simultaneously compelling and sometimes distracting — but never boring… While Crudup, Wood et al. are the titular stars of the series, that distinction also applies to the show’s production designer (Maya Siegel) and art director (Katie Citti) and the way in which they’ve combined to create a clever world that starts with a memorable opening-credits sequence establishing the show’s tone/attitude while they continue to drop surprises in nearly every scene vis-a-vis space-age-ish gadgets and gizmos that are part Buck Rodgers/Dick Tracy and part 21st Century (and beyond), all with careful attention to detail — down to the slightly blurry images on the screens of the video phone calls that are reminiscent of a live, ’50s-era television show or kinescope.

“Hello Tomorrow!,” produced by MRC Television, is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Bhalla, and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.

MacDailyNews Take: “Hello, Tommorrow!” is gorgeous and Billy Crudup is great as usual. The production design is definitely award-worthy – the gadgets in this alternative universe are worth the price of admission alone – and more than enough to hook you (we’re only three episodes in) while the series gets going and develops your interest.

