Mac users today have a wide range of choices when it come to the venerable mouse. But, what’s the best Mac mouse? Some models keep it simple with modern upgrades like extended battery life and wireless connectivity, while others come with software to customize how the mouse functions with the latest version of macOS. They offer satisfying features like soft or clicky buttons and silent or tactile scroll wheels to let Mac users customize the performance and functionality to their taste.

Danny Perez for Popular Mechanics:

Design, customization, and precision are just some of the reasons why the [Logitech] MX Master 3S is the best mouse for your Mac. The curved shape and thumb indent are comfortable to use for long periods of time, and you can customize the two scroll wheels and buttons to your preferred speed and functions. It comes with three pre-programmed shortcuts for common applications like Chrome, Microsoft Word, and Photoshop, but you can program everything else to your liking. The buttons automatically swap functions depending on the software you’re using and how you’ve programmed them. You don’t have to set up the software to use the mouse, but it helps to get the most productivity out of its features. My brother-in-law—a computer systems engineer whose company works for NASA—says this is “by far the best mouse he’s used.” He’s a fan of the horizontal scroll wheel, extended battery life, and overall functionality. It can seamlessly perform for work applications during the week and music editing on weekends.

MacDailyNews Take: The Logitech MX Master 3S is $99.99 via Amazon. If you buy one (or anything that session; motor oil, underwear, whatever) via Amazon, you’ll be supporting MacDailyNews as we receive a small commission, at no extra cost to you. Thank you, in advance!

BTW, we use and recommend the indefatigable Apple Magic Mouse ($79 via Amazon) with our Macs.

Support MacDailyNews by shopping The Apple Store at Amazon.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!