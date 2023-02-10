16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro is the longest-lasting laptop ever tested – Tom’s Guide

Tom’s Guide this week tested Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 16-inch with an M2 Max chip (12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 96GB of unified memory and 4TB of SSD storage. It broke their all-time battery life test.

Last year, we were blown away by the astonishing battery life of the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022). On the Tom’s Guide battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness, the MacBook Pro 13-inch lasted an epic 18 hours and 20 minutes. At the time, it was the longest-lasting laptop we’d ever reviewed. However, there’s a new battery life champ in town. Apple sent us a MacBook Pro 16-inch packing the M2 Max chip (12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 96GB of unified memory and 4TB of SSD storage. Running this laptop through our battery test, the new Apple notebook clocked in at 18 hours and 56 minutes! This obliterates the battery life of the M2-driven 13-inch MacBook Pro, not to mention every other laptop we’ve ever reviewed and tested.

MacDailyNews Take: You can push the new MacBook Pro all day and never need to search out a power plug!

Apple’s official specs for the MacBook Pro states “up to 22 hours Apple TV app movie playback” and “up to 15 hours wireless web.”

