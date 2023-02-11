Royal emblem for King Charles III’s coronation designed by Jony Ive

The official logo for King Charles III’s coronation, to feature in street parties, social media and souvenirs, designed by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive, has been revealed by Buckingham Palace.

Sean Coughlan for The Beeb:

The floral design highlights the “optimism of spring” and reflects the King’s love of nature, says Sir Jony.

“The design was inspired by King Charles’s love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world,” said the former Apple design guru, who is more usually associated with sleek tech designs of equipment such as iMacs and iPods.

The logo, to be used for events over the coronation long weekend in May, features a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock – emblems from across the United Kingdom.

The logo, also available in a Welsh-language version, is the latest detail to be revealed from the planned celebrations to mark the coronation, which will be held at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.