How Elon Musk and Steve Jobs are alike

Elon Musk and Steve Jobs share several similarities in their careers and personalities.

Visionary Leaders: Both Musk and Jobs are/were known for their vision and the ability to turn their ideas into successful products. They both have/had a long-term perspective on what they want/wanted to achieve and a strong sense of determination to make their visions a reality. Risk-Takers: Both entrepreneurs are/were not afraid to take risks and pursue bold ideas. They are/were willing to put their own resources into their projects and take calculated risks in order to achieve their goals. Innovators: Both Musk and Jobs are/were known for their innovative approach to business and technology. They both have/had a unique ability to identify emerging technologies and trends and to apply them in new and creative ways to solve problems. Passionate About Design: Both men are/were passionate about design and the user experience. They believe/believed that products should not only work well, but also look good and provide a delightful experience for the user. Controversial Personalities: Both Musk and Jobs have/had reputations for being demanding and controversial. They both have/had high standards for themselves and their companies, and are/were not afraid to push boundaries or challenge the status quo in order to achieve their goals.

MacDailyNews Take: Despite their different backgrounds and industries, both men have had a profound impact on technology and the world as a whole.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.