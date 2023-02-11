How Elon Musk and Steve Jobs are alike

Elon Musk and Steve Jobs share several similarities in their careers and personalities.
- Visionary Leaders: Both Musk and Jobs are/were known for their vision and the ability to turn their ideas into successful products. They both have/had a long-term perspective on what they want/wanted to achieve and a strong sense of determination to make their visions a reality.
-
Risk-Takers: Both entrepreneurs are/were not afraid to take risks and pursue bold ideas. They are/were willing to put their own resources into their projects and take calculated risks in order to achieve their goals.
-
Innovators: Both Musk and Jobs are/were known for their innovative approach to business and technology. They both have/had a unique ability to identify emerging technologies and trends and to apply them in new and creative ways to solve problems.
-
Passionate About Design: Both men are/were passionate about design and the user experience. They believe/believed that products should not only work well, but also look good and provide a delightful experience for the user.
-
Controversial Personalities: Both Musk and Jobs have/had reputations for being demanding and controversial. They both have/had high standards for themselves and their companies, and are/were not afraid to push boundaries or challenge the status quo in order to achieve their goals.
MacDailyNews Take: Despite their different backgrounds and industries, both men have had a profound impact on technology and the world as a whole.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
8 Comments
Except Musk is a fraud and everyone conned. Jobs was the real deal. Musk is a clever rich kid liar. They are not remotely alike
Yea those rockets that are reusable and retro land, something all the governments of earth were unable to do, they got everyone fooled! 🙄
thank you for the R&D paid for over decades that allowed musk too not have to invent anything.
Lol, youre a dope.
Yea ll that R&D paid for it, and they could have just released it, but you know, they held off and let musk do it.
Youre a dope to the dope power.
I like Jobs better than Musk.
No comparison.
Jubs built the future from scratch.
musk took advantage of existing research and technology.
Jobs paved the way, but Musk is a far more visionary leader, his legacy has already surpassed Jobs. Mass-produced electric cars, rocketships, breaking the leftist control-freak stranglehold on Twitter, etc. The “bicycle for the mind” vision Jobs heralded has long ago been derailed. iPhones and iPads are mostly used as dopamine slot machines for consuming porn, degenerate media and attention whoring.
As Silicon Valley was sliding towards a progressive, totalitarian thought prison, Jobs said and did nothing. “It is in Apple’s DNA that technology alone is not enough—it’s technology married with liberal arts, married with the humanities, that yields us the results that make our heart sing.” -SJ All we get from Apple now is tech married to hyper political correctness and one-dimensional diversity. I’ll take rocket ships, thanks (stock price included).