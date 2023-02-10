Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini destroys Intel-handicapped Mac Pro

Apple’s Mac Pro, the only Intel-handicapped Intel Mac left, get destroyed by a 2.8-pound (1.28 kg) M2 Pro Mac mini as seen in a new video from YouTube channel Max Tech.

Intel is hemorrhaging market share to Apple Silicon and even AMD for a reason.

Alex Blake for DigitalTrends:

Almost every test was a cakewalk for the Mac mini, as it beat the Mac Pro in everything from video exporting to Xcode compiling. Even in the few tests where the Mac Pro was able to pull ahead, things were far closer than you would expect. It’s made even worse when you consider the price of the machines that were tested. Max Tech’s Mac Pro was a high-spec version with an Afterburner card and top-notch graphics card, bringing its price to $14,999. The Mac mini, meanwhile, had an M2 Pro chip and 32GB of memory, which cost $2,299 in total — just 15% of the Mac Pro’s price. Yet for just a fraction of the cost, the Mac mini decimated the Mac Pro. For example, when creating an HDR image in Adobe Photoshop, the Mac mini was 47% faster. Compiling an Xcode project took the Mac mini 70 seconds compared to the Mac Pro’s 125 seconds. Time and again, the smaller, cheaper computer came out on top.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple’s Mac Pro won’t be Intel-handicapped for too much longer.

The M2 Mac mini is a crazy, tremendous value! The M2 Pro Mac mini offers remarkable performance in a teeny package! – MacDailyNews, January 17, 2023

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.