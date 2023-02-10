Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini destroys Intel-handicapped Mac Pro

Apple’s Mac Pro, the only Intel-handicapped Intel Mac left, get destroyed by a 2.8-pound (1.28 kg) M2 Pro Mac mini as seen in a new video from YouTube channel Max Tech.
Intel is hemorrhaging market share to Apple Silicon and even AMD for a reason.
Almost every test was a cakewalk for the Mac mini, as it beat the Mac Pro in everything from video exporting to Xcode compiling. Even in the few tests where the Mac Pro was able to pull ahead, things were far closer than you would expect.
It’s made even worse when you consider the price of the machines that were tested. Max Tech’s Mac Pro was a high-spec version with an Afterburner card and top-notch graphics card, bringing its price to $14,999. The Mac mini, meanwhile, had an M2 Pro chip and 32GB of memory, which cost $2,299 in total — just 15% of the Mac Pro’s price.
Yet for just a fraction of the cost, the Mac mini decimated the Mac Pro. For example, when creating an HDR image in Adobe Photoshop, the Mac mini was 47% faster. Compiling an Xcode project took the Mac mini 70 seconds compared to the Mac Pro’s 125 seconds. Time and again, the smaller, cheaper computer came out on top.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple’s Mac Pro won’t be Intel-handicapped for too much longer.
The M2 Mac mini is a crazy, tremendous value! The M2 Pro Mac mini offers remarkable performance in a teeny package! – MacDailyNews, January 17, 2023
wrong title ! should be Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini beats apple handicapped Mac Pro. Lets be honest. Apple is using 4 year old intel processor, when their are much faster intel and AMD processors made today. Apple has a history of using outdate technology to maximize profits and simply logistics.
But even with 4 year old intel processor the M2 pro is still slower then old intel processors on brute force computing power.
multicore 3D render speed
Apple Mac Pro 28-Core (2019)
Intel Xeon W-3275M @ 2.50 GHz
28,051
Apple MacBook Pro 14″ M2 Pro 12-CPU 19-GPU (2023)
Apple M2 Pro (12 Core) @ 3.50 GHz
14,850
So for serous computing power a 4 year old intel Mac destroy’s the fastest M2 pro.
And since they brought up price/performance a new intel i9-13900K is a 540.00 CPU but scores 37,624 on R23 cinebench while the M2 Pro scores a 14,850
Its kinda unfair to say the intel Mac pro is intel handicapped when if fact its Apple handicap. Apple could really design a Mac Pro using the latest intel or better yet, Apple could make an AMD thread ripper workstation.
It’s important that the Mac pro community stop “lying” for apple and hold their feet to the fire. Apple will always turn out sub par machines as long as we keep buying this BS. Reality is macs are slow and relatively getting slower.
Apple has the better OS and more consistent design aesthetic but current Mac’s are basically running mobile chips better suited for tablets and laptops where battery usage is top priority.