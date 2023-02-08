‘Godzilla and the Titans’ director teases ‘new and old’ Kaiju for Apple TV+ series

Apple TV+ in January 2022 announced a series order for a new original live-action series from Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Spencer Perry for ComicBook:

Director Matt Shakman… helmed some episodes of the Legendary TV series Godzilla and the Titans. Speaking with ComicBook.com about his upcoming Apple TV+ series The Consultant, we asked Shakman about getting to work on the series, which is set within the MonsterVerse film franchise, and if there was a specific monster he was eager to work with. Turns out, this was a dream come true for Shakman.

“Well, Godzilla first and foremost, you know, I still have my old Toho Godzilla toy with the arm that shoots off, the little tongue that comes out when you press the back of its head, from when I was a kid. I used to watch those movies with my dad and I absolutely love them. And so just the chance to film scenes where there are hundreds of people running down the street trying to escape from Godzilla. I mean, that’s definitely got to check that off the bucket list. That’s pretty awesome. So it was fun and, and you know, we were creating a lot of cool titans and monsters, some new, some old. So it’s fun. I’m excited.”

New and old is certainly an interesting element for Shakman to tease, as the only kaiju confirmed to appear is Godzilla himself.