Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak on Artificial Intelligence: Not worried about ‘The Singularity,’ we’ll still be in control

Woz

Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss Woz’s thoughts on artificial intelligence, how he’d classify A.I, The Singularity, and more.

I was convinced that by a certain date ww were going to have computers that had emotions and feelings… and they were going to be like humans… And, then, I decided to change my mind. All of this artificial intelligence type stuff – computers being kind of smart;, doing the smartest jobs; doing thing you used to do with a brain – all of those were really only going to be doing things that helped humans and we would still be in control of that. It wouldn’t be a machine thinking, “What should I do today?”, they aren’t going to have that kind of intuition. We’re going to program them specifically to solve individual problems, but not the whole life. – Steve Wozniak

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in March 2015:

As for The Singularity: Some things that seem inevitable never come to fruition and are often looked upon by successive generations with a 20/20 hindsight chuckle.

