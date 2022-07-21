Kurt Russell returns to TV with son Wyatt in Apple TV+’s ‘Godzilla and Titans’ series

Apple TV+ in January announced a series order for a new original live-action series from Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Deadline reports Thursday that Kurt Russell will return to TV with his son Wyatt Russell in the forthcoming untitled Godzilla and Titan series.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Peter White for Deadline:

Kurt Russell hasn’t been on TV for so long that one of his last roles was in the original Hawaii Five-0 in 1977. The Escape From New York star is now returning to the small screen in Apple’s live-action Godzilla and Titans monster series. He will be joined by his son Wyatt Russell in the series, which will air on Apple TV+ and is part of Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Their roles weren’t divulged, but the pair will star alongside Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

