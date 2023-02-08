Apple hires Carol Surface as new human resources chief

Apple has hired a new human resources chief (Senior Vice President of People), Carol Surface, freeing up former retail + human resources chief Deirdre O’Brien, to focus solely on Apple’s sprawling worldwide retail operations as Senior Vice President of Retail.

Surface “brings an incredible depth of experience, which will be invaluable in supporting our teams around the world and building on everything that makes Apple so special,” the company said in a separate statement. “As we expand Apple Retail to reach more customers, Deirdre O’Brien will continue to lead the business with the same excellence and care that has helped our teams do their best work and deliver unparalleled customer service.”

Surface was hired by the iPhone maker from Medtronic Plc, a health technology company with about 100,000 employees. Cook said Surface will report to him and begin at Cupertino, California-based Apple in March.

At Apple, she’ll oversee a workforce that numbered 164,000 at the end of the company’s last fiscal year in September.